Post-election thoughts

So Labour has won. Good for them. It seems that, all in all, nothing changed since 2013.

I am, of course, disappointed that the majority of the voters are unaware of the scandals, the corruption and the maladministration. They have voted for a Prime Minister laden with big problems, such as facing his counterparts in Europe with the Panama Papers necklace around his neck. Of course, his friends in the European Commission will conveniently say this is Joseph Muscat’s problem and the EU is not concerned. That is the tune the commission will prefer to play.

I hope the European Parliament will have a completely different view.

But closer to home, the two people who really deserved the admiration of all balanced-thinking people throughout the election campaign were Godfrey Farrugia and Marlene Farrugia. They have shown, to a great degree, their love of country.

Although the alliance has failed, yet, I am more than sure that when Parliament meets, the hard work and tenacity of the Nationalist Party and its ally, the Democratic Party (PD), will continue to show that PN/PD is here to stay.