Urgos steals limelight at Marsa

Andrew Farrugia steered French trotter Urgos to victory in the Sette Giugno Championship final at the Marsa racetrack yesterday.

The Premier class final was the main item in yesterday’s 26th meeting of the season and was held on a short distance of 2,140m.

Eleven trotters lined up for the class Premier race.

It was Sage De Gueriniere (Jesmar Gafa’) which took the lead midway through the distance from favourite Italian Overtaker By Sib (Marco Refalo).

However with 300 metres to go both these front trotters started to slow down and midway through the final straight Urgos (Andrew Farrugia) upped its pace from the inside to take the lead and grab its first win in Malta by three lengths from Sensei (Nicholas Bonello).

Sage De Gueriniere had to settle for third place ahead of Midsummer King (Carl Caruana).

At the end of this final, Martin Arrigo, on behalf of the sponsors, and MRC chairman Edwin Borg presented the winning trophy to the owners and driver of the winning horse.

Urgos clocked an average time of 1.15.4” per kilometre. It should be noted that both Urgos and Sage De Gueriniere are co-owned by the same racing enthusiasts.

In the only flat race on the card, Enthrall (Jean Paul Caruana) was the fastest participant out of the gates and this mare led all the way.

Caruana’s mare managed to seal its first win of the year after fending off the challenge of Mr Roxy Music (Massimo Borg) midway through the final straight. Gold As Good (George Falzon) ended in third place.

The other trotting races on yesterday’s card were reserved for class Gold, Silver, Bronze and Copper trotters.

In the only class Gold race on the card, French Vemax (Tony Demanuele) took the lead with a lap to go.

Vemax registered its first win in Malta by half length from Lover Roc (Jurgen Attard) and Saint James (Victor Fenech). Hilda Nalan (Raymond Micallef) ended in fourth place.

Another meeting at the Marsa Racetrack will be held on Sunday. This will include six finals for French trotters on a short distance of 2140m.

The first race should start at 4.50pm.

Yesterday’s winners

Race 1. Class Cooper – Over Power (Eman Attard) – 1.19.6”

Race 2. Class Bronze – Urlando City (Noel Baldacchino) – 1.18.6”

Race 3. Class Flat – Enthrall (Jean Paul Caruana) – 1.11.6”

Race 4. Class Silver – Sharif America (Rodney Gatt) – 1.17.6”

Race 5. Class Gold – Vemax (Tony Demanuele) – 1.16.6”

Race 6. Chukkas Sette Giugno Cup final, Class Premier – Urgos (Andrew Farrugia) – 1.15.4”

Race 7. Class Silver – Charm Blou (Charles Magro) – 1.16.8”

Race 8. Class Bronze – Lord Indika (Jean Paul Polidano) – 1.18”