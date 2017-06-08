United return to top of rich list

Manchester United are now the world’s most valuable football club at some £2.86bn after moving ahead of Real Madrid at the top of business magazine Forbes’ 14th annual rich list.

According to Forbes’ calculations, which are based on equity plus net debt, revenues and operating income for the 2015-16 season, United generated some $765 million (£592m) which saw the Old Trafford club return to top spot for the first time in five years.

Spanish giants Barcelona were placed second with an overall worth of $3.64bn (£2.82bn), with rivals Real, who won both the LaLiga title and Champions League last season, in third place at $3.58bn (£2.77bn), having been top since 2013.

German side Bayern Munich are listed fourth at $2.71bn (£2.1bn).

Forbes Media assistant managing editor Mike Ozanian said: “Manchester United’s return to the top spot is a testament to their powerful brand and marketing acumen.”

The financial muscle of the English Premier League, which is benefiting from a huge increase in broadcasting revenue, is clear as Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham all also made the top 10.

Leicester won the 2015-16 Premier League title and placed 19th, while West Ham, who have now moved into the London Stadium, are 15th.

Serie A winners Juventus, who were beaten by Real Madrid in Saturday’s Champions League final in Cardiff, are ninth, with French giants Paris St Germain just outside the top 10.

Top ten

1. Man. United $3.69bn; 2. Barcelona $3.64bn; 3. Real Madrid $3.58bn; 4. Bayern Munich $2.71bn; 5. Man. City $2.08bn; 6. Arsenal $1.93bn; 7. Chelsea $1.85bn; 8. Liverpool $1.49bn; 9. Juventus $1.26bn; 10. Tottenham $1.06bn.