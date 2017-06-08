Sporting briefs

Turan: Turkey captain Arda Turan said he was quitting the national team after a bust-up with a reporter on the squad’s flight back from a friendly international in Macedonia. The Barcelona midfielder said he had made a mistake while representing his country, and was ending a career with the national team which saw him win 94 caps and score 17 goals.

Champions League: Madrid and Baku are the two cities bidding to host the 2019 Champions League final, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said yesterday. The new home of Atletico Madrid and the Olympic stadium in the capital of Azerbaijan will compete for the right to stage the showpiece match in the continent’s top club competition. The two countries also hope to host the Europa League, with Sevilla’s Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan put forward along with the same Baku venue and the Besiktas Arena in Istanbul, Turkey.

Russell: Scottish coach Allan Russell is fine-tuning England’s strikers ahead of the crunch World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park. Ex-Hamilton, Airdrie and Kilmarnock frontman Russell worked with the attackers at St George’s Park on Tuesday in his role as a specialist coach.

Jardim: Leonardo Jardim has signed a new contract to continue as Monaco coach after guiding the Principality club to the Ligue 1 title. The Portuguese, who has been in charge since 2014, has signed a new three-year deal to stay with the club until 2020. The announcement comes after a season in which Monaco won the Ligue 1 crown by eight points from Paris St Germain and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Osasuna: Osasuna have sacked coach Petar Vasiljevic following his failure to keep the club in LaLiga. The 46-year-old Serbian took up the reins in January, replacing Joaquin Caparros, but could only guide the Pamplona outfit to a 19th-place finish.