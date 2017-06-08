Shadows from the past (1,194): Hibs beat City at the post

Hibs president, Tony Bezzina and captain Mario Muscat with the championship trophy after the Paolites had secured the 2008-09 title in the last league game against Valletta.

In 2008-09, the championship race developed into a fierce duel between Valletta and Hibernians.

The Citizens went through the first phase without losing a single point but in the process, they drew seven matches.

On the other hand, Hibernians lost three games but only had two draws to show so at the end of the first phase the Paolites enjoyed a one point lead over Valletta.

The Citizens started the competition with four draws against Sliema, Hibernians, Tarxien and Birkirkara but from then on they settled down and bagged five successive victories over Msida, Floriana, Ħamrun, Marsaxlokk and Qormi.

The Citizens kicked off the second round with a 0-0 draw against Sliema Wanderers and a 1-0 victory over Marsaxlokk before they met league leaders Hibernians on January 7, 2009.

Having surprised everyone with their terrific start to the season, Hibs were tipped as favourites to stop Valletta’s 11-match unbeaten run. On the day, however, they failed to rise to the occasion.

Their usual flair was missing, leaving Valletta to strike twice in the first half to cruise to a 2-0 victory that lifted them above Hibernians at the top of the standings.

The Citizens however, then dropped precious points following draws against Birkirkara and Qormi to leave Hibernians one point clear at the end of the first phase.

Valletta started their championship pool commitments with a 5-0 victory over Sliema Wanderers but in their next two matches they lost against Birkirkara and drew with Floriana.

The Citizens met Hibernians on April 20, 2009.

Before this game, Hibs were six points clear of Valletta at the top of the table.

Therefore, nothing less than a victory sufficed for the Citizens.

That night the National Stadium was not a place for the faint-hearted. In a pulsating encounter, Valletta eked out a 2-1 victory to reduce the gap on Hibs to three points and re-open the title race.

Trailing the Paolites by only three points, the way was now clear for Valletta to make one last charge towards the league title.

Valletta were looking in top form and everyone in the City clan was determined to achieve their objective.

Everything seemed to be going according to plan when in their next three games Valletta beat Sliema Wanderers 3-0, Birkirkara 4-1 and Floriana 2-0.

The Citizens however, still needed Hibs to slip up to remain in the hunt.

Hibs duly obliged when on May 11, 2009 they were held to a 0-0 draw against Sliema Wanderers.

With only two games left Valletta only needed to beat Marsaxlokk to take a two-point lead over Hibernians before the deciding game between the two title contenders.

Coming from five victories on the trot, Valletta were hot favourites to make it six in a row and close in on the title. However, in football a game is not won on the drawing board but on the field of play.

On the day, Valletta’s performance fell far short of expectations. They were jittery at the back and lacked flair in midfield and up front. And as they struggled to produce their usual fluency, Marsaxlokk warmed to their task and went on to beat the favourites by two goals to one.

Midway through the first half, Njongo Priso sent in a harmless looking cross into Marsaxlokk’s area. William Camenzuli went for the ball but slipped and left the path clear for Dyson Falzon to put Valletta ahead.

But ten minutes later Marsaxlokk equalised. Pereira cut in from the right and sent in a cross into the Whites’ area. Kenneth Scicluna tried to clear the ball away he inadvertently diverted the ball into his own net. Eleven minutes into the second half, Marsaxlokk profited from Valletta’s uneasiness in defence to grab the winner.

Pereira capitalised on a slip by a defender to nip in and drive the ball past Andrew Hogg and into the net.

Valletta’s unexpected slip left Hibernians a point clear at the top of the table and needing only a draw in the deciding match against Valletta.

Played on May 24, 2009 in front of the biggest crowd of the season the game did not live up to expectations... at least as far as Valletta were concerned.

Both teams seemed loath to take chances and as such the game developed into one of those games were a 0-0 draw is inevitable.

Of course, the result favoured Hibernians who went on to celebrate the championship but for the City fans there was nothing but disappointment.