Loew takes positive after Denmark draw

Joachim Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew was happy enough with the way his much-changed side fought back to secure a late 1-1 draw against Denmark in Copenhagen with a spectacular overhead kick from defender Joshua Kimmich.

With next week’s World Cup qualifier against San Marino swiftly followed by a trip to Russia for the Confederations Cup, Loew used Tuesday night’s game at the Brondby Stadium to hand out first caps to the likes of goalkeeper Kevin Trapp, Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Lars Stindl and Hoffenheim forward Sandro Wagner.

Denmark went ahead after 18 minutes through Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, but the world champions eventually levelled with just two minutes left when Bayern Munich defender Kimmich acrobatically hooked the ball in from six yards.

Numerous established internationals are absent from Loew’s squad – including goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, defender Mats Hummels, midfielders Toni Kroos and Mesut Ozil and forward Thomas Muller.

Nevertheless, Loew felt it was a worthwhile experiment in a friendly which was arranged to mark the 25th anniversary of Denmark’s success at the 1992 European Championships,

“There were more positives than negatives. It was a good test of where we are,” said the German manager.

“We only had one training session, so I am very happy.

“The commitment levels from everyone was very good, we can work on coordination in the coming days.”

Paris Saint Germain keeper Trapp was glad to have made his first senior appearance for Die Mannschaft.

“It is something very special to put on this shirt. You always have the goal to play. Right now I am happy to have played my first game,” he said.

Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka feels the forthcoming Russia trip will help the group grow as they prepare for initial group games against Cameroon, Chile and Australia with an eye on reaching the final in Saint Petersburg on July 2.

He said: “Our preparation wasn’t ideal. We only trained together once. We would have liked to have won, but when you equalise so late, you have to be satisfied with the draw.

“There is a lot of excitement for the Confed Cup. It is a good opportunity to prove yourself.”