Football news

England’s Football Association has handed two supporters life bans from attending away games following incidents during March’s friendly match against Germany in Dortmund.

The bans come ahead of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier in Glasgow where England will travel to face old rivals Scotland.

The two fans have received lifetime bans from the England Supporters Travel Club (ESTC), the official organisation for away support.

One of the banned fans was seen making a Nazi salute towards German supporters while another was viewed imitating an Adolf Hitler moustache and cut-throat gestures.

Arsenal’s Giroud wants to play more

Arsenal’s Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.

Giroud, who was largely used as a substitute last season, netting 12 goals but starting just 11 league games, said he planned to discuss his future with coach Arsene Wenger.

“I’ll talk to the coach,” Giroud said. “I had limited playing time but, at some point, there are things I will not be satisfied with – another year with such low playing time. It will be necessary to think with my family and advisers.”

Beckham clears another hurdle

A group headed by David Beckham cleared another hurdle in their bid to establish a Major League Soccer franchise in Miami yesterday when the sale of a three-acre parcel of land for a stadium was approved.

The 9-4 vote by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners gives the consortium a total of nine acres on which to construct a soccer-specific 25,000 seat stadium in the Overtown neighbourhood of the south Florida city.

More than three years have passed since Beckham unveiled his plan to bring an MLS team to Miami.

Rangers bring in Cardoso

Rangers have completed the signing of Portuguese defender Fabio Cardoso on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old centre-back has signed from Vitoria Setubal to become the third Portuguese player to join Rangers this summer following Bruno Alves and Dalcio.

The former Portugal Under-20 and Benfica B player joined Setubal last summer and made 23 appearances.

Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha told the club’s official website: “He is a player who everyone describes as having big potential to be one of the centre-halves of the future with the Portuguese national team.”

Dortmund sign midfielder Philipp

Borussia Dortmund have completed the signing of Freiburg midfielder Maximilian Philipp.

The 23-year-old, who had been a reported target for Tottenham, has signed a five-year deal at Dortmund.

The Germany Under-21 international told the club website: “BVB are one of the biggest clubs in the world. It is an honour for me to be able to play here.”

Philipp scored nine league goals from his attacking midfield role last season as Freiburg only missed out on a Europa League spot on the last day of the season.

Cole turns attention to coaching

Former Manchester United striker Andrew Cole is looking forward to a life in football again as he continues his recovery from a kidney transplant following a two-year battle with illness.

The former England international is focused on returning to the game, as he has ambitions to coach and has already been lined up as assistant manager to Bryan Robson for the United Legends’ two-legged game against Barcelona at the Nou Camp in June and Old Trafford in September.

“My perspective has changed on a hell of a lot of things. I’m looking forward to this,” he said.

“In my mind I feel I’ve been given another opportunity, so if you want to do coaching this is the best time to do it.”