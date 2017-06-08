The Pink photo shoot - behind the scenes

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

The photo shoot of the June issue of Pink offers a taste of the trends that are hitting the magazine’s upcoming catwalk show, a Times of Malta event – now an established date on the country’s fashion calendar.

Set by the beach at Ray’s Lido in Armier, for an authentic, raw and Mediterranean feel, the behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the shoot showcases the mood and look of next week’s event, which involves 30 models, a team of top make-up artists, using Guerlain, and Screen hairstylists.

Inspired by the sand and the sea, the event and its guests are expected to make waves – just as much as the brands on the catwalk, which include Calzedonia, Coccinelle, Furla, Joseph Ribkoff, Ipanema, O’hea Opticians, Orsay, Parfois, Optika, Stefania’s and Rebelli.

The Pink Fashion Show, one of the most exclusive and fun fashion parties of the year, is sponsored by Campari, Chemimart, Diet Kinnie, Paco Rabanne, Pandora, Nero Giardini, Urban Outfitters, Inside Out, Renault, Magnum, Barcode, Palatino, Beretta, San Carlo, Ted Baker Tettiera. and Vichy.