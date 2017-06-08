Time to heal divisions

Practically all elections produce divisions. What generally determines the level of maturity in a democratic society is the extent to which such division remains.

There have been times in Malta when the country continuously lived in a sharply divisive mood. Thankfully, times have changed for the better. Although politics has remained as keen as ever, political division does no longer manifest itself in the kind of vindictiveness and violence that scarred society for so much time in the past.

The last election has been no different from those of the past in terms of keenness, political rhetoric and personal attacks. This is par for the course in an election. Perhaps the major difference this time has been the unbridled abuse of the social media, with many choosing to resort to making objectionable posts.

Use of offensive language and the making of unfounded claims were the order of the day, creating a free-for-all environment mired in bad taste. This, and more, fired up the ingrained tribal spirit even further as barriers to acceptable standards in discourse were knocked down and abusers happily indulged in endless political harangue.

The country woke up after the election weary and exhausted, with the tribal winner-takes-all maxim once again looming large on the island’s political landscape.

Will Joseph Muscat be able to live by his word this time and help bring about greater cohesion?

When Labour was elected in 2013 with a landslide majority, Dr Muscat ended up doing exactly the opposite to what he had promised during the election campaign, with the slogan Malta tagħna lkoll (Malta for all) becoming a standard joke. Now that his party has again been elected with another landslide majority, will he be doing the same? How does he plan to heal the division? He now has a golden opportunity to do what he failed to do in his first four years in government.

But he would not be able to heal any division if he ignores basic norms in the democratic process. Labour may have won a majority but the country is not made up of Labour supporters only.

Cronyism and nepotism would have to stop if the new administration wants to bring about a fairer society based on rights rather than patronage. This is easier said than done in a society where supporters of any political party returned to power expect to exact preference or privilege as of right.

Labour has again won another battle for the vote but it has yet a very high mountain to climb to restore basic democratic norms. Many may have chosen jobs over good governance but this does not make it right for the administration to close both eyes to doing what is acceptable.

When Malta loses points in the corruption and transparency index, it is bad more because corruption is intrinsically bad in itself rather than because the country loses its standing in the eyes of the world.

Fighting for principles and for what is correct may not win elections when rampant indifference to rules and regulations and to the rule of law is part and parcel of everyday life. However, ignoring such principles, or twisting them to our desires, does not make Malta morally richer or a better place to live in.