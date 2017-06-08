Shipping movements

These ships are expected in Malta:

The Rio Blanco from Port Tangier to Alexandria, the BC Hamburg from Algiers to Annaba (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) today.

The Maersk Arun from Bejaia to Skikda (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the Kriti I from Palermo to Palermo (Gollcher Co Ltd) tomorrow.

The Maersk Shivling from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) and the MV Eurocargo Malta from Genoa to Catania (Sullivan Maritime) on Saturday.

The Maersk Batur from Algeciras to Izmit, the Avera from Tunis to Tunis and the Maersk Arizona from Sfax to Misurata (all Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd) on Sunday.

The JSP Slidur from Valencia to Tunis, the Antwerp from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith Shipping Ltd), the MV Euroferry Malta from Salerno to Salerno, the MV Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Cataina (both Sullivan Maritime), the MSC Paloma from Valencia to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Majestic from Genoa to Genoa (Gollcher Co Ltd) on Monday.