Advert
Thursday, June 8, 2017, 12:01

Watch: Padma in Gya-Laddakh, India (ARTE)

Discover what makes up the daily lives of two school girls

Two girls from the Indian state of Ladakh, known as Little Tibet, introduce us to their daily lives.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Danube fishing in terminal...

  2. Watch: Padma in Gya-Laddakh, India (ARTE)

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 08-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed