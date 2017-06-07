Juventus coach Allegri renews contract until 2020
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has renewed his contract with the Italian champions until 2020, the club said.
The deal comes four days after Juve lost 4-1 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, prompting speculation Allegri might leave the Turin club, who won a sixth straight Serie A title this season.
"Since being appointed manager in the summer of 2014, the Bianconeri have won three Serie A titles, three Coppa Italia trophies and one Italian Super Cup," Juventus said in a statement.
"Despite defeat in last weekend's Champions League final in Cardiff, Allegri has undeniably transformed the club into a significant player on the continent."
