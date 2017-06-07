The Malta Polo Club is holding the most prestigious and final match of the club’s playing season – the Cawnpore Cup.

The trophy was first contested in 1901, at Cawnpore India (the site of the infamous Cawnpore Massacre in 1857) some 117 years ago.

Gifted to the Malta Polo Club in 1947, the Cawnpore Cup has been played for annually with the exception of the war years.

The highest handicapped polo players in the club are eligible to play and this year’s teams present a fine selection of the club’s best players. President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, will present the Cawnpore Cup to the winning team. The club will also once again support the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (Solidarjetà bl-isports) with fundraising throughout the event.

As in previous years the generosity of attending patrons, guests and club members is expected to raise an impressive sum for the charity.

The Malta Polo Club will continue to support the MCCF Foundation during the polo season.

The Cownpore Cup is being held on Saturday. Gates open at 5.30pm and the match starts at 6pm. Tickets may be obtained at the door.