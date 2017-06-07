Talk for wildlife lovers
Fr Julian Cassar will be presenting a highly-illustrated talk about his 35-year ministry as a priest in the US, specifically in New York and Oregon. The talk will include a large collection of nature and wildlife photos he took, especially in Oregon over the past 10 years. The talk will be presented at Hilltop Gardens, Naxxar today at 6.30pm and tomorrow at 10.30am. Fr Julian is chaplain at Hilltop Gardens.
