St Monica Choir and British tenor Nicholas Mulroy in concert

The St Monica Choir is teaming up with international British tenor Nicholas Mulroy to present a journey of 300 years through the world of sacred music.

The choir will be showcasing new techniques learnt through the exploration of the sacred repertoire ranging from Bach and Handel to contemporary compositions which also include Maltese composers.

The audience will have the opportunity to listen to Mulroy, who will be singing with the choir as well as some solo pieces. He will be also conducting the choir.

This event is being organised as an ongoing investment the choir is making in its choristers since this concert is part of a three-day masterclass programme for the choristers with the professional tenor and specialists in the field.

In Nomine Domini: A 300-year journey through sacred music is being held at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral, Mdina, tomorrow at 8pm. Entrance is free.