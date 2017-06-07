Pharmacies open today

Chemimart Pharmacy, 14, St Anne Street, Floriana (2123 9310);

Chemimart International Pharmacy, 650, St Joseph High Road, Ħamrun (2123 6477);

Fatima Pharmacy, Flint Street, Santa Venera (2148 2856);

St Bartholomew Pharmacy, 230, Fleur-De-Lys Road, Santa Venera (2148 2558);

Regal Pharmacy, 39B, Antonio Bosio Street, Msida (2131 3115);

Penny Lane Pharmacy, Sejjieħ Street, Swieqi (2137 5373);

The Economical Dispensary, 86/87, Sir Adrian Dingli Street, Sliema (2133 0376);

Misraħ Kola Pharmacy, Pitkali Street, Attard (2143 4137);

Pillbox Pharmacy, 63, Bjad Street, Naxxar (2141 7406);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 69, George Borg Olivier Street, Mellieħa (2152 3554);

Theresa Jo Pharmacy, 3A, Xintill Street, Tarxien (2167 2703);

Brown’s Pharmacy, No. 8, Archbishop Gonzi Square, Kalkara (2180 7740);

St James Pharmacy, 1, St James Square, Żabbar (2166 6194);

Green Cross Pharmacy, 31, Gregorio Bonnici Square, Żejtun (2169 3723);

Safi Pharmacy, St John Street c/w Bieb il-Ġarra Street, Safi (2164 9552);

Remedies Pharmacy, 1 Parish Street, Siġġiewi (2146 0828);

Nova Pharmacy, 142, College Street, Rabat (2145 4247);

Fontana Pharmacy, Fountain Street, Fontana (2156 6979);

Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

■ The pharmacy at Malta International Airport is currently closed. The pharmacy will open again on Monday, June 10.

■ The Mosta, Paola and Floriana Health Centres are open for emergencies 24 hours, seven days a week. The Gżira Health Centre is also open for emergencies (cases requiring urgent medical attention) between 8am and 5pm and a nursing service is available between 8am and 8pm on Sundays and public holidays.

■ The public should attend the health centre of their catchment area. Persons without an identity card will not be attended to.

Blood donation

■ The mobile blood donation unit will be available today at 16th September Square, Mosta (market place) between 8.30am and 1pm. If you feel healthy, kindly get your ID Card and donate blood.