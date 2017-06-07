Gozitan concert

Victoria International Arts Festival will this evening present the highlight of this year’s programme at St George’s Basilica, with a concert by the world-famous Cappella Musicale Pontificia ‘Sistina’ under the direction of Mgr Massimo Palombella.

This is the first time this choir will be inaugurating a festival in the 1,500 year of its existence. The invitation was sent by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech on behalf of VIAF.

Works performed this evening include Allegri’s famous Miserere in its original edition, and other motets by Palestrina, Lassus, and Anerio. Entrance is free. VIAF is sponsored by the Gozo Cultural Support Programme within Arts Council Malta.