Announcements

CALLEJA. On June 6, NOYLA née Debono, widow of José and mother of the late Tessa Vassallo, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her beloved daughter Johanna, her son-in-law Dorian Vassallo, her brother George Debono and Marie Cabourdin, her brother-in-law Maurice Calleja, nephews and nieces, her devoted carers Maria Sammut and Marie Jean Leopoldo, other relatives and friends. The funeral Mass will take place at St Gregory parish church, Sliema, at 2pm, tomorrow, Thursday June 8, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GANADO. On June 4, Major VANNI, aged 78, passed away suddenly at home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Diana née Gatt, his sons Michel and his wife Magalie, Jean-Paul and his wife Gabrielle, François and his wife Lisa, his most treasured grandchildren Mathieu, Milène, Luca, Rebecca, Hannah, Sean, Zac and Sam, his brother Tonio and his wife Paula, his sisters Maria and her husband Edwin Galea, Rita and her husband Emilio Buttigieg, his brother-in-law Neville and his wife Marguerite, his sister-in-law Pamela, nephews and nieces, relatives and numerous friends in particular Manfred, Antoinette and Monica. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Thursday, June 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, Balluta, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi and Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE. On June 6, at Mater Dei Hospital, MICHAEL, husband of Therese passed away peacefully. He leaves to mourn his loss his sons Andrew and Nicholas, his mother Mary, sister Graziella and husband Alfred, other relatives, friends and colleagues at Rabat Primary School. Mass præsente cadavere will be said today, Wednesday, June 7, at 2.30pm at Attard parish church. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. On June 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARCELLE née Coppini, widow of Walter, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joanna, Maria and her husband Andrew Zammit, and Michael, her precious grandchildren Max, Julian and Carla, her sisters An-these Galea, Carmen, wife of Joseph Eynaud, Dorienne, wife of John Grixti, Joseph and his wife Sandra, Raymond and his wife Elaine, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Wednesday, June 7, at 1.30pm for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BORG – ALBERT. A loving and never forgotten husband and father. Always in our prayers. May, John Joseph and family.

BORG – ALBERT. Loving memories of a dear brother on the 30th anniversary of his demise. Always remembered in our thoughts and prayers. George, Antoinette and family.

GATT – Major JOE GATT, today the 37th anniversary of the passing away of our dear father, grandfather and great-grand-father. Fondly remembered with love and prayers. Rita, Anthony, Sally, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

GRECH CUMBO – RAY. On the 10th anniversary of a life gone too soon. Deeply missed and always present in our hearts and minds. Fondly remembered by his wife Rita, his daughters Daphne and Sue, his mother Jeanne, relatives and friends.

MAMO – WILFRED. On the 27th anniversary of his tragic death. Lovingly remembered today and always by his children Andrew, Rachael and Julian and their families.

MAMO. In loving memory of my brother WILFRED on the 27th anniversary of his death. Rose Vella and family.

MIFSUD. In loving memory of a dear husband, RICHARD, today being the 21st anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered by his wife Eileen, his children Michael, Clare and Kevin, their spouses and his dear grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

PACE – WEPPI. On the 25th anniversary of his death. Remembered with love by Pamela, Dennis, Elizabeth and George.