The election aftermath

After Joseph Muscat’s resounding and historic second election victory last weekend, the Nationalist Party and their traditional allies should not just wallow in grief and disbelief. They must stop blaming others for their defeat.

As expected, PN leader Simon Busuttil resigned. His successor must be young, energetic, with vision and prepared to pull down the walls keeping people away from the PN.

There is a need for serious introspection about what went wrong, or the PN will remain in opposition for a long time. The new leader must rebuild the party. It will not be easy. The party needs a shake-up, and this will not come without pushback.

In the past two elections, the PN was dominated by the old establishment and sections of the media that reminded one of the Tea Party in the US. These elements were energised by hatred and prejudice towards Labour. There will be diehards who will still try to obstruct the new leader.

People like Beppe Fenech Adami, Mario de Marco, Jason Azzopardi, Toni Bezzina and George Pullicino must make way for newer voices who offer alternative visions rather than rhetoric.

Indeed, when I used to see certain faces on the stage with Busuttil, I had no doubt that the PN was doomed.

But, what has helped produce this outcome?

Part of the answer goes back to after the 2013 defeat. Instead of an aggressive push towards the centre, they persisted with their negative attitude to the right.

I recall the impressive style of Ugo Mifsud Bonnici when he argued a point. He always gave some credit to Dom Mintoff and Labour but criticised them on facts. This was very effective. He always seemed reasonable and fair.

This does not mean that the Nationalist parliamentary group should always toe the government line. On the contrary, on some issues, they must fight tooth and nail.

As for the Labour Party, where I have worked for 50 years, while sticking to the overall direction of economic policy, it should not be too hesitant to deal with the mistakes committed in the first four years that made people like me feel uneasy.

It should continue to deal with the economic consequences on many low-income working Maltese. Sometimes they may see their future as less stable, less secure and less vibrant because of the flow of foreign workers and the effects of globalisation.

It is ironic that Labour’s campaign revolved around the Clinton slogan ‘It’s the economy, stupid’, because sometimes, it is market forces that wreak havoc on working-class families.

The skyrocketing prices of rent are a case in point. Owners of old abandoned houses must be given financial incentives to make their property habitable.

In return for fiscal and tax benefits, the owners of these restored properties should offer their house or flat at an affordable rent.

Those overwhelmed by rental costs must never feel that the nation’s leaders are leaving them behind.

Muscat must continue to steer the government in this direction, because progressive policies have demonstrated how energising they could be.

Reno Calleja is a former Labour minister.