The Sette Giugno myth

A tribute to the fallen of June 7, 1919 is held every year. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

I have always been fascinated by the Sette Giugno aspect of our history and have also published a detailed study about it. The majority believes that our first Constitution was the result of that tragic event of June 7, 1919.

I have a copy of a letter from a fascist organisation, called P.N.F. Fascio di Combattimento di Malta ‘VII Giugno 1919’, dated September 8, 1942. P.N.F. stands for Partito Nazionale Fascista.

Copy of the letter from the Partito Nazionale Fascista.

The letter emerged from the central archives of the Italian State and is authenticated. Some of the information available results from a research project – I campi fascisti – which is still in progress. The project has published a large number of documents, some of which refer to the Maltesi sfollati dalla Libia and the Maltese who were caught up in Italy when war was declared.

I have always maintained that the uprising of 1919 was not a spontaneous event but had been orchestrated by the Italian groups in Malta who wanted to defend at all costs the Italian language in the courts of law.

More so, Italy was not happy that one of the central islands in the Mediterranean had slipped away from its hands when all the other islands were, and still are, under its control.

That event brought the snobbish and arrogant British to their senses. They had not understood the Maltese mentality and did not have a constant and proper feedback of the turmoil and undercurrent in the country. The British had been alarmed at the strong Italian influence and wanted English to become the official language and be taught in schools.

The 1921 Constitution was given purely for political and strategic reasons and not because of what had happened two years earlier. It provided for an assembly without any power, just empty talk that could not make any decision, even if there was consensus between all the members.

How long will Malta continue celebrating and commemorating a lie, if not an insult?

It was short-lived because the Maltese were more interested in bickering than working for the good of the country.

The ‘Italian’ group was constantly at loggerheads with the others. The British had thought that from the meetings of the assembly they would know what the Maltese wanted and expected but, instead, the eternal divisions became clearer.

The British had to change their tactics and a legislative assembly was not the answer. How long will Malta continue celebrating and commemorating a lie, if not an insult?

Even in this modern age, there are those who would like to erase and annihilate all British connections. I am not defending the arrogant and imperialistic British rule but, at the same time, I cannot accept any underhand action to glorify the Italian fascists.

The ‘Italian’ group has taken all of Malta for a ride and many Maltese are still oblivious of the way they have been tricked and duped. What I cannot comprehend is how a Labour government and other modern/democratic political parties (including this newspaper, which is anti-fascist) have not woken up to their tricks.

When will our historians examine and study in depth this event? The University of Malta has a duty to delve into this topic.

The victims of the uprising were, no doubt, shot by the British but who instigated the people to face armed soldiers? This reminds me of the story of David and Bathsheba. Who killed Uriah, her legal husband? Was it the Ammonites who fired the fatal arrow or King David, who ordered that Uriah be placed at the head of the army, the most exposed position?

The same holds good for the June 1919 tragedies. Who was mostly to blame? Was it the naive British solders or the fascist instigators who incited the mob with false information and fake news? The Maltese fascists laid the bait and the ‘ignorant and unprepared’ British swallowed it hook, line and sinker.

If anything, June 7 should be commemorated as a fascist victory. The Fascio di combattimento di Malta used to be frequented by Carlo Mallia. The head of ‘The Fascio’ was Umberto Biscottini who had sent Carmelo Borg Pisani on his tragic and futile mission during the height of the war. Mallia was angry with Biscottini and quarrelled with him.

It would also be interesting to find out why the Maltese community in Tripoli (about 2,400 people) had been interned and sent to concentration camps in Italy.

I feel that unbiased historians should carry out proper research, re-examine all facts and do their utmost to provide a factual account. In my opinion, in Malta, there are those who prefer, for some obscure and perverse reason, to spread false information, cling to lies and misinformation. Why must we accept to be fed with a twist of history?

The people have an absolute right to have their history recorded and based on fact, not imagination and partisan propaganda. British and Italian archives of that era are now readily available. The British Cabinet minutes and Colonial Office records are there for those who want to see them.

The grassroots of Italian fascism are still active, awaiting every opportunity to spread their doctrine. This is not the only episode to be wrongly depicted and presented.

Wake up historians. Your duty is not to favour any section but to present the absolute and unalterable truth.