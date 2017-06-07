Horsey McHorseface wins a race

A horse called Horsey McHorseface is finally making a name for himself on the racing track as well as off it.

The three-year-old gelding got his maiden win on Monday, coming from behind to race clear and claim a win at the Arthur Thompson Memorial Maiden Plate in NSW, Australia, CNN reported.

If the name Horsey McHorseface sounds familiar, it's because the animal's racing team picked it when an online poll to name a $300m research ship Boaty McBoatface went viral in 2016.

He's done it! The people's horse Horsey McHorseface breaks through for his maiden win at #Cessnock. Congrats to connections & @BBakerRacing! pic.twitter.com/hMVZ3Is5U4 — Sky Racing (@SkyRacingAU) June 5, 2017

Racing manager Jake Bruce told CNN "we had a laugh about it in the office and thought, 'Hey, why not."

"Any publicity is good publicity," he added. "He's got as good a chance as any to make it and we'd absolutely love to win with him on a big day. It would be a) hilarious and b) great for the owners."