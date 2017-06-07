Today's front pages
The following are the top stories in national newspapers today.
Times of Malta says Marlene Farrugia is the first third party candidate in a half-century to be elected to Parliament after clinching a seat in the 10th district. In another story, it says a fourfold increase in drug-induced deaths was registered in Malta in 2015 over the previous year, according to a European study published yesterday.
The Malta Independent quotes the CEO of gaming company Betsson saying the company has no plans to quit Malta.
L-Orizzont says that the new Labour government will be leading the country with a majority of seven seats in Parliament.
In-Nazzjon leads with a report of party leader Simon Busuttil’s address to party activists last night.
