South Korean man dies after difficulties while swimming off Mellieħa

A South Korean man has died after finding himself in difficulties while swimming off L-Aħrax tal-Mellieħa.

The man was pulled out of the sea by people who happened to be in the area and given first aid on shore by a doctor. Rescuers also arrived on an AFM helicopter. The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.

But he died soon after.

Earlier, a Polish man was rushed to Gozo hospital after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Comino's Blue Lagoon.

The Polish man, 32, was rescued by members of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps and hoisted out of the water by an AFM helicopter, which took him to shore for first aid. He was then taken to Gozo general hospital.

The ERRC complained that swimmers in Comino had ignored red flags, hoisted because of rough seas and strong winds. It was the third rescue effected by the ERRC today alone, with volunteers having previously come to the rescue of two tired swimmers.

The ERRC is a voluntary NGO partly financed by the Malta Tourism Authority, Gozo Ministry, Mgarr marina, Transport Malta, police, Armed Forces and CPD.

For ERRC search and rescue services, call 99000112.