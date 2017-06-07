Swimmer hospitalised as Blue Lagoon bathers ignore red flag warning

A Polish man was rushed to Gozo hospital earlier today after finding himself in difficulty while swimming at Comino's Blue Lagoon.

Know your flag.

The man, who representatives of the Emergency Response and Rescue Corps described as being in his early 40s, was rescued by the ERRC's hydro ambulance and given first aid before being taken to Gozo general hospital.

He is currently in intensive care, ERRC sources said.

It was the third rescue effected by the ERRC today alone, with volunteers having previously come to the rescue of two tired swimmers. Rough seas and strong winds have turned the popular beach into a dangerous spot for bathers, and the ERRC had marked the beach with a red flag.

The ERRC is a voluntary NGO partly financed by the Malta Tourism Authority, Gozo Ministry, Mgarr marina, Transport Malta, police, Armed Forces and CPD.

For ERRC search and rescue services, call 99000112.