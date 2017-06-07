Supporters look ahead - petition Muscat to stay on for a third term

While pressure builds on social media for Simon Busuttil to contest the PN leadership election and stay in the saddle, another appeal has also started doing the rounds – for Joseph Muscat to stay on as Labour Party leader beyond the next election, due in 2022.

Soon after being elected PL leader, Dr Muscat had said on television that he considered two terms as prime minister to be enough for everybody. Since his re-election he has not said whether he will seek a third term.

The petition, which already has 2,368 supporters, urges Dr Muscat to stay on for a third term beyond 2022.

Some of the signatories said they want him to stay on because he is the ‘best prime minister ever’ while praising him for being honest and for delivering on his promises.