Advert
Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 11:21

Strategic blueprint outlining future of European development policy launched

Photo: Shutterstock

Photo: Shutterstock

A strategic blueprint “The new European Consensus on Development” has been launched in Brussels following the official signing by EU states.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, as the President of the Council of the European Union, signed on behalf of the Council and EU states.

The blueprint outlines the future of European development policy in as much as it represents a new collective vision and plan for action to eradicate poverty, and achieve sustainable development.

A joint statement on the adoption of the blueprint by Dr Muscat, European Commission vice-President Federica Mogherini, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and European Commission President  Jean-Claude Juncker can be read in the pdf link below.

Attached files

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Counting process ends - Check which...

  2. Simon Busuttil steps down as PN leader...

  3. Watch: Marlene Farrugia's election met...

  4. Watch: Nine new faces in parliament so far

  5. Watch: Comodini Cachia explains why she...

  6. PD deputy leader resigns post over...

  7. Updated - Some Cabinet members,...

  8. Observers cite reasons for PN's massive...

  9. Labour likely to have 7-seat majority

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed