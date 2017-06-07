Strategic blueprint outlining future of European development policy launched

Photo: Shutterstock

A strategic blueprint “The new European Consensus on Development” has been launched in Brussels following the official signing by EU states.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, as the President of the Council of the European Union, signed on behalf of the Council and EU states.

The blueprint outlines the future of European development policy in as much as it represents a new collective vision and plan for action to eradicate poverty, and achieve sustainable development.

A joint statement on the adoption of the blueprint by Dr Muscat, European Commission vice-President Federica Mogherini, European Parliament President Antonio Tajani and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker can be read in the pdf link below.