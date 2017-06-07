Rare June thunderstorm strikes Malta

Tourists shelter under their umbrellas in Valletta yesterday. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Malta was struck by a rare June thunderstorm yesterday, when about a month’s worth of rain pelted the island through the night and early morning.

The storm began late on Monday night, cutting short the festivities for some of those still out celebrating the election result and forcing those with electronic equipment out in the street into a mad dash for cover.

Meanwhile, the electoral connection was too tempting for many on social media, who jokingly questioned whether the heavens had been angered or saddened by Malta’s decision.

Such storms may be uncommon but are not unheard of at this time of year, with a similar occurrence just last year.

The rain did nothing to counter the heat, however, which continued to hover around 26 degrees. Experts said that the weather had been the result of a cool air mass in the middle atmospheric level brought over by an upper-level trough and contrasting with a warmer-than-average land and sea temperature.

Thunder and rain continued from the morning into the afternoon but had dissipated by 3pm.

Fortunately for those hoping to make the most of today’s Sette Giugno public holiday, sunny skies are expected as the weather continues to heat up.