Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 15:56

PM signs anti-poverty strategy with EU leaders

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was in Brussels today, where he joined EU leaders for the signing of the European Consensus on Development document on behalf of the EU Council and member states.  

The document is a strategy to eradicate poverty. The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, the High Representative/Vice President, Federica Mogherini, and the President of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani. 

 

