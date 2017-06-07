New PN leader’s appointment will follow lengthy selection process

(Left to right) Lawrence Gonzi, Simon Busuttil and Eddie Fenech Adami. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

Paid-up members will choose between two candidates running for Nationalist Party leader after a lengthy preliminary selection process by the party’s top brass, according to the revamped statute.

Outgoing PN leader Simon Busuttil announced on Monday that he would be resigning from the helm of the party to clear the way for a successor.

Read: Simon Busuttil steps down as PN leader after crushing defeat

His announcement may have come as a surprise for some, as it was made 24 hours after the PN suffered a huge defeat at the polls, but it did trigger instant interest in who might fill his shoes.

Ann Fenech, the outgoing executive committee president, told the Times of Malta yesterday that the party statute was clear on the process to be followed for the election of a new leader.

We haven’t even started to consider potential leaders

She said she was certain the right person would be chosen. Dr Fenech added that the executive committee would meet in the coming days to discuss the matter and chart the way forward. She was quick to add, however, that “there is no rush” for a new leader to be appointed.

“There is definitely nothing to be gained by rushing into this process, and I would advise against it,” Dr Fenech said.

Asked to react to a report by the Labour Party’s ONE News that MEP Roberta Metsola was the favourite to take over at the helm of the party, Dr Fenech said this was certainly not the case.

There was, she added, no front runner or preferred option for leader.

“I don’t follow what is reported by ONE. However, I can say that we haven’t even started to consider potential leaders, so to suggest there is a front runner is ridiculous,” she said.

Dr Fenech insisted that the party structures were as strong as ever and the party’s work was continuing “as normal”.

She said it had picked itself up the day after the election result and continued working on initiatives because it had set a clear direction.

“There is no date set for when we intend to hold a race for a new leader. But what is clear is that there were thousands of people who voted for what the PN stood for in the election, and we will continue working in the same direction,” she insisted.

Dr Fenech said that once the party executive committee met, the next stage would be for the party to issue a call for candidates to express their interest.

They, she added, would have to be paid-up party members.

Read: PN's 23,000 members to vote for new leader

The General Council would then take a vote on the applicants, who would be whittled down to just two nominees. The party would then call a General Convention, when party members would choose between the two prospective leaders.

The process was set out when the party statute was reformed following the PN’s electoral defeat in 2013.

A special commission, headed by former MP Francis Zammit Dimech, had recommended a reform of the statute, updating the party structures and changing the way leaders were chosen.

Nationalist Party leaders

The Nationalist Party was founded back in 1880 by Fortunato Mizzi and has had six different leaders since:

1880-1905: Fortunato Mizzi

1926-1942: Sir Ugo Mifsud (prime minister 1924-27, 1932–33) and Enrico Mizzi

1942-1944: George Borg Olivier (acting)

1944-1950: Enrico Mizzi (prime minister 1950)

1950-1977: George Borg Olivier (prime minister 1950-1955, 1962-1971)

1977-2004: Eddie Fenech Adami (prime minister 1987-1996, 1998-2004)

2004-2013: Lawrence Gonzi (prime minister 2004-2013)

2013-2017: Simon Busuttil

[email protected]