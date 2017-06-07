Joseph Muscat says he will not contest another general election

Updated 8.45pm - Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has told TVM's Dissett that he will not contest another general election.

His announcement came as a group of supporters started circulating a petition calling on him to stand for a third term.

TVM said in a programme preview that Dr Muscat has put social housing, the launch of the roads rebuilding programme and a review of the rent laws as his top three priorities.

He also said that public holidays falling on weekends would in the near future be given to workers on other days.

On the general election, he said he was struck by the negativity of the PN campaign and the PN's lack of policy preparation.

He said his relationship with Simon Busuttil was unretrievable, especially after calls to send him and his wife to prison, but he looked forward to having a good working relationship with the new PN leader on the same lines as his relationship with Lawrence Gonzi and the way Dom Mintoff and George Borg Olivier got along.

He said the size of the Cabinet would remain more or less the same, and ministers would be chosen on the basis of competence, their results, experience, seniority and geographical distribution. He indicated that a minister may be assigned to road rebuilding.