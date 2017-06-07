Growing calls for Simon Busuttil to stay on - Robert Arrigo issues open letter

There are growing calls within the social media and within the Nationalist Party for Simon Busuttil to stay on as leader, despite the party's crushing defeat at the polls.

Among those who have come out in support of Dr Busuttil is Robert Arrigo, the man who polled most PN votes after Dr Busuttil himself.

In an open letter on Facebook, Mr Arrigo wrote:

"Good morning Simon Busuttil,

Yesterday you humbly asked us to accept your resignation as leader of Partit Nazzjonalista.

I am sorry I do not agree with you at all.

This was always going to be a long-term project and not merely a four year project.

As I have been on this rock a bit longer than you have, I have had many falls that bruised me in every sphere of life. I bit the dust and went for the challenge.

No organization should lose a CEO every few years.

I know that you support another local team. Do you think I have resigned each time Sliema Wanderers F.C. lost the league or a trophy final?

Should I have closed our hotel because of low occupancy during a particular year?

Should I have closed Robert Arrigo & Sons Ltd as one of my principals went bust?

Should I not use my boat ever because once the engines stopped in the middle of the sea?

All answers you will find in the lyrics of Frank Sinatra's song "My Way".

Yes, things may always have been done better but the project will definitely be longer than 4 years.

To criticize after the fact is easy. Every football fan is a coach after the game ends but nobody shoulders that responsibilty before the game starts.

Yes the PN needs tweaking and this can only be positive. The seeds are sown. Taking the seeds off and start from scratch is definitely a no go.

With serenity, lets all look at the bigger objective.

Wishing you a peaceful Sette Giugno."

RECENT RESIGNATIONS AFTER ELECTORAL DEFEAT

George Borg Olivier and Eddie Fenech Adami had both stayed on after their party lost - but the defeats, in 1971 and 1996 were not heavy and the two had already previously led the party to victory. Dr Borg Olivier quit after losing again in 1976. Dr Fenech Adami returned to victory.

Alfred Sant won in 1996 but lost in 1998, 2003 (plus the EU referendum) and only resigned after the slimmest of defeats in 2008, paving the way for Joseph Muscat.