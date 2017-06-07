Car destroyed, others damaged in Sliema car park fire
One car was destroyed and three cars were damaged in a fire at Sliema car park this afternoon.
A car was reported to be on fire at about 2.30pm, with smoke seen coming out from the car park's Level Two.The flames also
The flames also damaged nearby cars before being doused by passers-by and fire-fighters.
No one was injured but car owners were not allowed into the carpark while the fire-fighting operation was under way, for fear of smoke inhalation.
