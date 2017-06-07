Price to pay
“Never hit a man when he’s down, pull him up first.” Appropriate advice for someone who vilified the Prime Minister and his family as much as he could.
Too bad Simon Busuttil had no idea that there is always a price to pay when we assassinate a person’s character.
In this election, Busuttil certainly got what he deserved.
