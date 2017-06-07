An iron fist

Theresa May and her Cobra team have forgotten the lessons of history. When the state is under constant and ferocious attack, then a constant and ferocious response is needed.

There are 3,000 people under daily scrutiny and another 30,000 people under suspicion. Any or all of them are readying themselves to launch attacks.

We had a much more dangerous threat before, when, on September 1, 1939, we finally decided to confront German terror. That led to the internment of suspect people, the suspension of habeas corpus, the policy of arresting anybody who threatened harm to the country and the imposition of stringent rules upon anyone who might allow the enemies of the state to get succour.

We then had an identity card system, which better enabled the police to scrutinise enemy agents.

We should immediately reintroduce such measures.

Terror invites a terrorist response, so we should startto think the way Winston Churchill did.

May should realise it is enough for any country to say “enough is enough”. We need Cobra to delve into Churchill’s War Rooms and decide how best we enclose the vast enemy within.

So, let us take draconian action such that - enough really means enough - that containment at least will hold the head of the beast. I am copying this letter to Joseph Muscat whose election victory gives great reason to believe that Europe is coming together.

That means everyone cooperating in pinning down the terrorists within and then locking them and keeping them well away from places they plan to do great harm to. Otherwise, all will be lost.