An appeal to the PM

The Maltese people have chosen Joseph Muscat to be our leader for the next five years. I, personally, did not vote for him. I did not place my trust in him.

However, I would like to ask him to give me a reason why to give him my trust. I would like him to convince me that, in the next five years, he can change the reputation of Malta, that he would restore our reputation both within the EU and beyond.

When I look at his government, I see corruption, as do many people. I see Panama scandals, I see money laundering and I see thievery. Cabinet members were the subject of suspicions.

I ask him to consider not just his interests and those of Cabinet ministers. I ask him to look at the general good of the people.

As a Nationalist, I ask him to unite the Maltese people. I ask him to do away with any hatred his party has vis-à-vis those who support the Nationalist Party.

I ask him not to give preference to those who support him. I ask him to stop giving ‘favours’ to those who back him. I ask him to eliminate corruption.

I ask him to rid this country of scandals. I ask him to give the country a fighting chance to clean its reputation.

In return, I, like many others, will give him a clean slate for the next five years. We will overlook the scandals and corruption of the past four years. And we will support him. But to support him, we must see a change.

If he promises that the best has still to come, he should prove he means what he says.

He should prove it to the Nationalists who doubted him, to the Labourites who switched sides and to Europe. I will then gladly give him my trust.