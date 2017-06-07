Ventura backs Juve players to perform

Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura insists his Juventus contingent still have the “desire” to perform against Uruguay despite their Champions League disappointment.

Serie A champions Juventus, who also won the Coppa Italia this season, were beaten 4-1 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday to end their hopes of completing the treble.

Five Juventus players involved in Cardiff – Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Claudio Marchisio – joined up with the Azzurri squad on Monday.

Italy face Uruguay in a friendly in Nice today before a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein in Udine on Sunday and Ventura has backed the Juve quintet to retain their focus.

“A week ago, I asked the Juventus players if I could count on them and they enthusiastically said yes,” said Ventura at a press conference.

“Knowing their professionalism, I believe that they will arrive here with a desire to do well.

“I don’t believe that Italian football comes out looking reduced by the defeat of Juventus in Cardiff, 90 minutes can’t cancel out an entire season.”

Italy are joint-top of Group G, alongside Spain, and are unbeaten in their World Cup qualifying campaign under Ventura.

Marco Verratti is out of both matches with an adductor injury but Ventura believes his side can still climb above their current position of 12th in the world rankings without the Paris St Germain midfielder.

“We’re taking on a good side (Uruguay) and this will give us the chance to evaluate things from a technical and tactical perspective,” added Ventura.

“Furthermore, we’re proud to have climbed some places in the rankings and a win against Uruguay would be another step forward to put us among the top sides.”

Uruguay will be without injured duo Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani for the clash at the Allianz Riviera.

Suarez sustained his injury while training with Barcelona last month while Cavani picked up a knock in Sunday’s defeat against Ireland.