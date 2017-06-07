Sporting briefs

Storari: Milan have handed a one-year contract extension to 40-year-old goalkeeper Marco Storari. The former Cagliari stopper rejoined the Rossoneri in January, having previously been on the San Siro club’s books between 2007 and 2010. Storari has yet to make an appearance in his second stint at the club having failed to dislodge 18-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma as first-choice keeper.

Flamengo: Flamengo have signed Brazil’s former two-time player of the year Everton Ribeiro from UAE club Al Ahli, the Rio de Janeiro side announced. The 28-year old attacking midfielder has been capped six times and was voted Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A player of the year in 2013 and 2014 when his then-club Cruzeiro won the league. The Flamengo transfer, completed on Monday night, adds prowess to a midfield that already boasts former Atletico Madrid player Diego and 16-year old Vinicius Jnr, who recently signed a deal to join Real Madrid.

Czech corruption: The chairman of the Czech Football Association (FACR), Miroslav Pelta, who is currently in police custody on charges of mishandling state subsidies, has resigned, a FACR spokesman said yesterday. Police arrested Pelta and two officials from the Education and Sports Ministry in May and charged them with abuse of power, breaching fiduciary duties and favouritism in public tenders. “FACR confirms that a resignation from the post of the chairman was delivered on Monday,” spokesman Michal Jurman said in a statement.

Conceiçao: Nantes coach Sergio Conceiçao has reached an agreement to join Portuguese side Porto, the Ligue 1 club said yesterday. “Sergio Conceiçao has informed FC Nantes of his irreversible will of leaving Nantes to join Porto, without delay,” Nantes said in a statement.

International friendly: Denmark vs Germany 1-1.