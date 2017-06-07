Spalletti happy to be the new Inter coach

Luciano Spalletti is set to be unveiled as the new Inter coach this week.

Luciano Spalletti said yesterday he was happy to be the new coach of Inter as he prepared to fly out to China to finalise a deal with the club’s owners.

Spalletti led Roma to second place in Serie A this season but left last week after deciding not to renew his contract.

Since then, he had been widely expected to take over at Inter, who finished the season under interim coach Stefano Vecchi.

“It’s all done because we’ve shaken hands,” he told reporters at Milan airport.

“I’m one of those old fashioned types who does things with a shake of the hand. I’m happy to be the new coach of Inter.”

Inter have been under Chinese ownership since June last year when electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd bought a nearly 70 percent share for €270 million.

However, they have had a turbulent first year.

Roberto Mancini resigned two weeks before the start of last season and was replaced by Frank de Boer, who himself was sacked after 85 days. His replacement, Stefano Pioli, was himself fired last month after a seven-match winless run.

There was no official comment from the club yesterday.

Fiorentina have appointed Pioli as their new boss with the former Inter manager replacing Paulo Sousa on an initial two-year contract.

Pioli was sacked by Inter in May after lasting just six months in the job but he has quickly returned to work in Serie A with Viola.

The 51-year-old is an ex-Fioren-tina captain and made 156 appearances between 1989 and 1995.

“The coach will be officially unveiled to the media at a press conference at the Stadio Artemio Franchi on Wednesday (today),” read a club statement.

Fiorentina have decided not to extend former Swansea boss Sousa’s contract after an eighth-place finish in Serie A last term.