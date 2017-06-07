Football news

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny wants to extend his stay at Roma after completing two loan spells at the club, president of the Serie A side James Palotta has said.

Szczesny, who debuted for Arsenal in 2010, moved to Roma in 2015 and re-signed for another year after a successful first campaign. This season, the 27-year-old has made 38 appearances to help the Italian side seal a second-placed league finish.

“He told me that he wanted to stay with us,” Palotta told radio station SiriusXM.

“I’ll say more, I was surprised by the fact some of the players I thought had wanted to leave came up to me to say they wanted to remain.”

Mabbutt in stable condition

Former Tottenham captain Gary Mabbutt is in a stable condition after undergoing a successful heart operation, the club have announced.

Mabbutt was admitted to hospital on Monday morning after experiencing chest pains and breathlessness but Spurs have said surgery went well and the 55-year-old is now recovering.

“After undergoing successful heart surgery yesterday, we can confirm Gary Mabbutt is now in a stable condition and recovering in hospital,” Tottenham said.

Mabbutt was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 17 and in 2011 had to have an operation on a blocked artery to prevent him losing his leg.

Hazard out for three months

Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard will be sidelined for three months after having surgery on a fractured ankle suffered in training on Sunday that ruled him out of this week’s international matches, according to his club, Chelsea.

The 26-year-old Hazard, who scored 16 goals and provided five assists to help Chelsea win this season’s Premier League, missed the friendly against Czech Republic on Monday and is out of the World Cup qualifier against Estonia on June 9.

“Eden Hazard successfully underwent surgery today after sustaining a fracture to his right ankle while training with the Belgian national team. He is expected to return to training in approximately three months,” Chelsea said in a statement.

Dalcio joins Rangers on loan

Rangers have announced the signing of Benfica player Dalcio on a season-long loan.

Dalcio flew into Scotland on Sunday night along with Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha and fellow Portuguese player Fabio Cardoso and the 21-year-old attacking player has become the club’s third summer signing.

The former Portugal Under-20 international told Rangers TV: “What attracted me was the history of the club, the size of the club, and mainly, the supporters - the amazing fans the club has.

“The gaffer was a real influence on me too. I know he is really competitive and ambitious, and that was the reasons I wanted to join him.”

Pepe set for Real Madrid exit

Veteran defender Pepe has said he will leave Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer after 10 years at the club.

The 34-year-old Portuguese has made 334 appearances while helping Real to three La Liga titles and three Champions League crowns, but it appears his spell in the Spanish capital is coming to a muted end.

Pepe announced his departure himself in an interview with Spanish radio station COPE, and said he had not had a farewell conversation with Zinedine Zidane in the wake of Madrid’s latest Champions League title, won in Cardiff on Saturday.

“What he has done for Real Madrid is spectacular, but there are things I still do not understand,” Pepe said. “I didn’t say goodbye because they knew before I did.”

Carrera extends stay at Spartak

Spartak Moscow coach Massimo Carrera has agreed a new deal which will keep him with the Russian champions until the end of May 2019.

The 53-year-old former Juventus and Italy assistant boss took up the Spartak reins last summer and last month led the capital club to their first league title since 2001.