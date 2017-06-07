Summer courses for teens
The Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology is offering young people aged between 12 and 16 years the possibility of joining a vocational programme during the summer months. The aim of MCASTeens, as the programme is called, is to encourage teens to apply for the courses on offer to acquire new skills or a new hobby and also to make new friends who share their passions. Details on the courses being offered are available at http://shortcourses.mcast.edu.mt .
