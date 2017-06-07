Orion Finance plc announces full subscription to bonds issue

Orion Finance plc (C 80722), of 14, Manuel Borg Gauci Street, Qormi, has issued a statement, in terms of the rules of Prospects, the market regulated as a multi-lateral trading facility operated by the Malta Stock Exchange.

The company announced that the offer of €5,000,000, 4.75 per cent unsecured bonds 2027 guaranteed by Orion Retail Investments Limited (C 80707), issued in terms of a Company Admission Document dated May 22, 2017 and offered via subscription through Jesmond Mizzi Financial Advisors Limited in its capacity as placement agent, manager, registrar and trustee, has been fully subscribed.

Subscriptions closed on June 1.

In a statement, the board of directors of the company thanked its advisors Grant Thornton, and the investing public, for their strong support in the bond issue.