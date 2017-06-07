Advert
Wednesday, June 7, 2017, 00:01 by

Paul Carrel, Reuters

Eurozone investor morale rises to highest in a decade

A picture illustration shows a one euro coin and a map of Europe. Photo: Reuters

A picture illustration shows a one euro coin and a map of Europe. Photo: Reuters

Investor sentiment in the eurozone rose in June to its highest level in nearly a decade, underpinned by promising economic reports from the single currency bloc, a survey showed yesterday.

The Frankfurt-based Sentix research group’s eurozone index rose to 28.4 points from 27.4 in May, hitting its highest level since July 2007. The June reading surpassed the consensus for a reading of 27.5 in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Investors viewed the eurozone’s current conditions more favourably, with a sub-index rising 36 from 34.5 in May.

“The assessment of the current situation climbs to the highest level since January 2008, underlining that it is not just ephemeral expectations but increasingly hard data, that are driving the upswing in the eurozone,” Sentix said in a statement.

Expectations for economic developments in the eurozone edged up to 21 from 20.5.

An index tracking Germany, the eurozone’s largest economy, rose to 39.2 from 36.9 in May, its highest level since March 2015.

The reading chimed with the Ifo survey, which showed German business morale brightened more than expected in May, reaching its highest level on record since 1991.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Banking crisis in San Marino

  2. MSE Share Index climbs to a 1-week high

  3. Foxconn says Apple, Amazon to join its...

  4. UK manufacturers see brighter outlook as...

  5. Money market report for the week ending...

  6. China services sector expands at fastest...

  7. Oil dips as Qatar rift threatens output...

  8. Eurozone investor morale rises to...

  9. South Africa slips into recession,...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-06-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed