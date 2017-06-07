This week at the cinema

Baywatch follows devoted lifeguard Mitch Buchannon (Dwayne Johnson), left, as he butts heads with a brash new recruit Matt Brody (Zac Efron).

Baywatch (2017)

Genre: Comedy

Director: Seth Gordon

Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Ilfenesh Hadera, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson

Duration: 116 minutes

Class: 15

KRS Releasing Ltd

Baywatch, the California beach lifeguards saga that became a cultural phenomenon on television 28 years ago, is back on the big screen – and this time the men are jiggling as much as the women.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Zac Efron star in the film, out in Maltese cinemas today, which also features Kelly Rohrbach in the role made famous on television by the red-swimsuited Pamela Anderson, who was often filmed running along the beach in slow motion.

The playing field is definitely levelled in this movie. There’s more shirtless men than women.

Anderson also makes a short cameo as herself but much of the focus of the new movie is on Johnson and former High School Musical star Efron, who plays a disgraced Olympic swimmer.

Efron said the film is a fun take on the California dream lifestyle and “pokes fun at the stuff that is maybe a little bit out of date”.

In his review for empireonline.com, Nick De Semlyen says: “In trying to resuscitate the brand for 2017, the writers were faced with a question: should it be an affectionate spoof, or a cuss-heavy raunchfest with scant resemblance to the original product?

“The answer, it seems, was never decided.

“Tonally, Baywatch veers all over the place like a drunk on a speedboat, making for one of the most lacklustre comedies of the year so far,” he adds.

One element that remains the same is that the entire cast had to don red bathing suits.

Although Johnson spent a good portion of his career as a wrestler wearing Speedos, he admitted that with crowds and paparazzi both watching during the film shoots, he felt self-conscious of his body.

“You’re sucking everything in – it’s exhausting! – and you’re trying to walk cool and everyone is in bathing suits,” he said.

“You become self-aware of your walk, when you’re on the beach and what you’re showing and especially when you’re running, what’s bouncing, what’s jiggling.”

Ratings

IMDB: 5.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 20%

Empire: N/A

Rachel Weisz bewitches Sam Claflin in My Cousin Rachel.

My Cousin Rachel (2017)

Genre: Drama/Mystery/Romance

Director: Roger Michell

Starring: Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin, Holliday Grainger

Duration: 106 minutes

Class: 12A

KRS Releasing Ltd

Gothic thriller My Cousin Rachel stars Rachel Weisz and Sam Claflin.

The film, based on the 1951 novel of the same name by Daphne du Maurier, promises all the twisted minds and psychological torment that make du Maurier’s stories so horrifyingly captivating.

The film follows Philip (Claflin), who believes his cousin Rachel (Weisz) had something to do with the death of her husband, who was Philip’s warden.

He vows to get revenge but instead falls in love with Rachel, who regularly serves him her brew of mysterious tea she claims is “good for the health”.

When Philip descends into madness, Rachel takes no responsibility for his visions and ravings.

The du Maurier book was adapted into a film starring Olivia de Havilland and Richard Burton in 1952 but the 2017 remake was written and directed by Roger Michell, who helmed the likes of Notting Hill, Hyde Park on Hudson and Le Week-End.

Directed by Michell, this film will be as much a thriller as it is a romantic tale.

Ratings

IMDB: N/A

Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Empire: N/A