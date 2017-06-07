Watch: Danube fishing in terminal decline (ARTE)
A region's traditions forced to change
The residents of the Danube delta in Romania, who have been fishermen for generations, are watching the old way of life die out.
EU environmental regulations make commercial fishing almost impossible, even on a small scale.
We follow one of the few fishing families still active in the region.
