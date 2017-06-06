Advert
British PM May seen 22 seats short of majority in UK election

Prime Minister Theresa May is on track to win 304 seats in Britain's parliament in an election on Thursday, 22 seats short of a 326-seat majority, according to a daily projection by polling company YouGov published.

May's Conservatives had 330 seats when the snap election was called in April.

On Monday, YouGov said its model suggested the Conservatives were on course to win 305 seats.

The opposition Labour Party is likely to win 266 seats, YouGov's model showed, down from 268 on Monday.

Another model, produced by Lord Ashcroft Polls, last week predicted the Conservatives were on course for a majority.

