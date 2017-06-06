Mario de Marco on PN's defeat
Nationalist Party deputy leader Mario de Marco talks about Saturday's big defeat at the polls and says the electorate should never be blamed.
Interviewed on tomorrow's edition of Times Talk, he insists the PN's message in favour of good governance remains relevant but people may have had other priorities.
He also speaks on the forthcoming leadership contest within the PN after Monday's mass resignation by the leadership trio and the party's administrative council.
