Victoria International Arts Festival begins

University of Delaware Chorale

The 20th anniversary celebrations of the Victoria International Arts Festival start this evening with a choral and orchestral concert at St George’s Basilica.

Artistic Director Joseph Vella.

The concert, entitled The Music of Joseph Vella, features the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra with soloists Claire Debono, Paul Patinka, and Joseph Mercieca, the Laudate Pueri Choir and the University of Delaware Chorale under the direction of Joseph Vella, artistic director of VIAF.

The Victoria International Arts Festival has been dubbed ‘the Gozo miracle’ and ‘a quiet revolution’.

This year’s important edition consists of a range of 40 diverse concerts to include orchestras, choirs, chamber ensembles of various formations, solo recitals, big bands, master classes, an art exhibition, and more.

To celebrate this important milestone, the organisers are putting on three consecutive inaugural concerts.

The highlight of this year’s edition is surely the second inaugural concert tomorrow, June 7, by the world-famous Cappella Musicale Pontificia Sistina who are coming purposely over to Gozo to perform in VIAF.

They will be under the direction of Mgr Massimo Palombella, and motets on the programme include the famous Miserere by Italian composer Gregorio Allegri, which will be performed in its original edition. The third inaugural concert will be on Thursday, by the University of Delaware Chorale under the direction of Paul Head.

All three inaugural concerts will be held at St George’s Basilica at 8pm. Entrance to all concerts and artistic events is free.

www.viaf.org.mt