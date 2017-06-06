Information sessions for Valletta 2018 project

Registration for people to attend free information sessions on how they can take part in Valletta 2018’s Orfeo and Majnun project is currently open.

Valletta 2018 is currently inviting artists, NGOs, cultural associations, performers, musicians, choirs, storytellers and citizens from different backgrounds to register for a free info session on how to take part in Orfeo and Majnun, one of the largest participatory projects for the European Capital of Culture year.

This interdisciplinary, participatory music-theatre project which includes workshops, a parade and an opera in 2018, combines the myth of Orfeo and Eurydice with the Middle Eastern legend of Leyla and Majnun.

The production deals with the themes of love, loss and longing and makes use of multiple textures, including shadow puppet theatre, to express a new take on these well-known tales.

Interested participants can attend one of the six free info sessions which will be taking place around Malta and Gozo.

The one-hour info sessions will be taking place on the following dates: June 28 at Juventus Domus in Żejtun at 6pm; June 29 at Ħamrun Scouts Group, Ħamrun at 10am; June 30 at Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone, Mosta at 10am and at Birkirkara local council hall, Birkirkara at 6pm; July 1 at Palazzo de La Salle, Valletta at 10am and at the Gozo Visual and Performing Arts School in Xewkija at 6pm.

Following info sessions, workshops will be held in which participants will have the opportunity to collaborate and co-create with local and international artists.

Participants will choose which artistic field they would like to work in, developing their own interpretations of the themes of love and longing.

Those interested in participating are to send an e-mail to: [email protected] by Thursday, June 22, stating which info sessions they would like to attend. More information on http://valletta2018.org/events/orfeomajnun .