Announcements

BARTOLO. On June 2, at St Vincent de Paul residence, FRANGESCA SAVERIA, widow of Joseph, aged 92, of Msida passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Lino and his wife Lily, Josephine and her husband Paul Borg, Johnny and his wife Josephine, and Manwel and his wife Polly, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves St Vincent de Paul residence tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, at 7.15am for St Joseph parish church Msida where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Ursuline Sisters Guardamanġia will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff of Serenity Ward 3 at St Vincent de Paul’s residence for their care and dedication towards Frangesca Saveria during her long illness.

BORDA. On June 2, at Mater Dei Hospital, ANTHONY (TONY), of St Julian’s, aged 85, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his children Anna and her husband Vince Rizzo, John and his wife Edwidge, Joseph and his wife Diane, Maria and her husband Mario Cachia, his grandchildren Mark and his wife Christine, Adam and his wife Maria, Peter, Anthony and Stefania, Kurt and Thea, Miguel, Malcolm, Emma, Andrew, Louise and Matthew, his great-grandchildren Aaliyah, Owen, Zach and Eve, his sisters and brother, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request by donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CASSAR. On June 5, at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre, JOAN (sive Gina), aged 64, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She will always be loved and remembered by her son Pasquale and his wife Mariella, grandchildren Ema and Francesca, her sisters and brothers Anna, Tanya, Martin and John, their respective spouses and families, other relatives and friends. Funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8.45am tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, at St Gregory’s parish church, Sliema, followed by interment at the Naxxar cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Malta Hospice Movement will be appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

GANADO. On June 4, Major VANNI, aged 78, passed away suddenly at home, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Diana née Gatt, his sons Michel and his wife Magalie, Jean-Paul and his wife Gabrielle, François and his wife Lisa, his most treasured grandchildren Mathieu, Milène, Luca, Rebecca, Hannah, Sean, Zac and Sam, his brother Tonio and his wife Paula, his sisters Maria and her husband Edwin Galea, Rita and her husband Emilio Buttigieg, his brother-in-law Neville and his wife Marguerite, his sister-in-law Pamela, nephews and nieces, relatives and numerous friends in particular Manfred, Antoinette and Monica. Mass præsente cadavere will be said on Thursday, June 8, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel parish church, St Julian’s, at 2pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, and Id-Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. On June 5, at Mater Dei Hospital, MARCELLE nèe Coppini, widow of Walter, aged 70, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Joanna, Maria and her husband Andrew Zammit, and Michael, her precious grandchildren Max, Julian and Carla, her sisters Anthese Galea, Carmen, wife of Joseph Eynaud, Dorienne, wife of John Grixti, Joseph and his wife Sandra, Raymond and his wife Elaine, her in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, June 7, at 1.30pm for St Joseph the Worker parish church, Birkirkara, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated at 2pm. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

VASSALLO. On June 4, RAPHAEL EDWIN, of Sliema, aged 66, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of his own home. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Rachel, his children Mark and his wife Elaine, Rebecca and her husband Kirt, Nadine and her husband Kris, his grandchildren Ethan, Jacob, Thomas and Eve, his sister and brother, in-laws, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Tuesday, June 6, at 1.30pm for Stella Maris parish church, Sliema, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

BARTOLO – HELLA-JEAN. Treasured memories of a dearly loved friend today the anniversary of her passing. Never forgotten by her friends Mariella and Madeleine.

COLEIRO – VIVIENNE, née Pryke. Today, 20 years since she left this world, and 100 years after she came in it. Always missed by her son Julian.

TONNA – ĠUŻA. Treasured memories of a dear mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on the sixth anniversary of her death. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Lovingly remembered by her son Freddie, daughter Carmen, and their families. Please remember her in your prayers. Lord, grant her eternal rest.