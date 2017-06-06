Canadian mows his lawn as tornado rages behind him

Theunis Wessels mows his lawn at his home in Three Hills, Alberta, while a tornado rages in the background. Photo credits: Cecilia Wessels/The Canadian Press/AP

A Canadian man pictured mowing his lawn with a tornado raging behind him has gone viral, according to The Independent.

Theunis Wessels was photographed by his wife, Cecilia, last Friday as the storm passed their home in Alberta.

Cecilia had reportedly gone to take a nap while her spouse was cutting the grass. She was then woken up by their daughter who was worried that her father would not come indoors in spite of the apparent tornado overhead.

“I did ask him if he was coming inside with that thing in the clouds when I turned to come inside and he calmly said no,” Cecilia Wessels said.

Theunis Wessels explained that the tornado was much farther away than it seems in the photo and was not coming towards the house. It was reported that Theunis was making sure of his safety.

No one was injured.